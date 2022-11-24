ICYMI in Mets Land: Jacob deGrom's free agency could be breaking New York's way

Sep 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48, left) and New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21, right) talk before the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened Wednesday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

- Could the Mets end up signing Jacob deGrom and Japanese RHP Kodai Senga? SNY MLB insider Andy Martino explained on Baseball Night in New York.

- Martino further broke down why deGrom's free agency could be breaking the Mets' way.

- Along those lines, Martino reported that the Texas Rangers now appear "very interested" in signing RHP Carlos Rodon -- which could impact deGrom's free agency.

- Elaborating on deGrom and Senga, Martino reported that the Rangers are a sleeper team to watch for Senga.

- Beyond the big-name buzz with deGrom and Senga, the Mets signed a pair of pitchers to minor-league deals -- Zach Muckenhirn and Denyi Reyes.

- On The Mets Pod, Conner Rogers and Joe DeMayo pondered how Aaron Judge's free-agency decision could impact the Mets.

- Outside of free agency, the Mets reportedly "gauged" Carlos Beltran's interest in joining the coaching staff.

- Before the Beltran news surfaced, SNY's Danny Abriano wrote about the former Mets OF's case for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

- Thanksgiving Eve's edition of SportsNite with Michelle Margaux and John Harper wondered about what Mets (and Yankees) fans will be thankful for come this spring.