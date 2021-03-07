ICYMI in Mets Land: Jacob deGrom cruises in spring debut, Michael Conforto talks extension and more

Jacob deGrom stands on rubber during spring workout

It was business as usual for Jacob deGrom in his spring training debut, as the Mets took care of the 'Stros.

Here's what else you might have missed on Saturday in Mets Land...



How does Michael Conforto like to spend his birthday this past Monday? How about hitting two homers off deGrom in live batting practice. >> Read More

Speaking of Conforto, he talked about potential contract extension talks to which he said "nothing to report on my end." >> Read More

As we mentioned, deGrom flourished in his first spring start, but what else is new. Here are the full takeaways from the game against the Astros, which included a Dom Smith bomb. >> Read More

And if it wasn't set in stone already, Luis Rojas named deGrom the Opening Day starter for the Mets. He discussed how much of an honor it was to get the ball again for the first time of the season. >> Read More

Edwin Diaz was solid in his first spring outing, saying he feels good for the season already. >> Read More

Check out the full highlights from the Mets' win on Saturday. >> Read More

Last but not least, SNY's John Harper broke down where the Mets' offense ranks in the NL East heading into the new year. >> Read More

What's Next

The Mets take on the Marlins at 1:10 p.m. from Clover Field in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.