ICYMI in Mets Land: Jacob deGrom wows; NY offered Michael Conforto $100M... last spring

Amara Grautski
·1 min read
In this article:
Jacob deGrom spring training 2022 throwing from mound close shot
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

- Jacob deGrom wowed his Mets teammates during his first live batting practice of spring training. You can watch here.
- Buck Showalter also revealed who would be pitching Saturday through Tuesday.
- Brandon Nimmo delivered an inside look at his hitting approach.
- Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Dom Smith, Starling Marte, and more did defensive drills in Port St. Lucie.
- BTW, the Mets offered Michael Conforto, who is still without a team, a new contract in the $100 million range last spring, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
- Plus, a reminder that the Mets have an intrasquad today at 1:10 p.m.

