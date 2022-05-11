ICYMI in Mets Land: Jacob deGrom takes big step toward return; comeback win over Nationals
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
Jacob deGrom has started throwing for the first time since being shut down due to a shoulder injury
Carlos Carrasco was sharp and the Mets rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Nationals
After the game, Carrasco discussed the difference between how he feels this season compared to last
Sean Reid-Foley will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season