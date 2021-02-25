ICYMI in Mets Land: J.D. Davis comfortable at third base, Dom Smith arrives, and more
J.D. Davis spoke for the first time at camp and Dom Smith arrived as spring training rolled on for the Mets on Wednesday.
Here's what happened, in case you missed it...
J.D. Davis talked about the offseason trade rumors that buzzed around him and said he's ready to play third base every day >> Read more
Dom Smith arrived at camp after being absent due to a non-injury-related reason >> Read more
Dellin Betances feels a lot better now than he did at this point last year >> Read more
Michael Conforto has kept his focus on the field with extension talks yet to begin >> Read more
Francisco Lindor discussed what it takes to be a leader >> Read more
Turk Wendell is passing the torch to Taijuan Walker from one No. 99 to another >> Read more
Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic is unhappy with the Seattle Mariners >> Read more
Here are five Mets prospects who could make their big league debut this season >> Read more
And here's a deep dive into Mr. Met and the number 00 >> Read more