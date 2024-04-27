ICYMI in Mets Land: J.D. Martinez impresses in first game with NY; latest on Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
The Mets were unable to overcome Jose Butto's early struggles in 4-2 loss to Cardinals
J.D. Martinez "feels good" after recording two hits, including an RBI double, in his Mets debut
Kodai Senga is set to face hitters for first time since injury; Tylor Megill starting rehab assignment
Mark Vientos blasted a three-run homer and Lusiangel Acuna tripled in the Syracuse Mets’ comeback effort
What's DJ Stewart’s role moving forward with Martinez taking over the DH spot?
The Mets DFA'd infielder Zack Short to make room on the roster for Martinez
The BNNY crew asks: should Mets regret trading away Pete Crow-Armstrong?