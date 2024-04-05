ICYMI in Mets Land: J.D. Martinez's debut is close; wild doubleheader split
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
The Mets won their first game of the season, coming back to beat the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader on Pete Alonso's game-tying ninth-inning home run and Tyrone Taylor's walk-off hit
After the game, Alonso and Taylor talked about their big moments
Carlos Mendoza discussed the special feeling that came with his first win as a big league manager
New York blew a 3-0 lead in Game 1 and squandered chances to walk it off in the 9th and 10th before falling in extras
After Game 1, Mendoza explained the curious decision to have Brett Baty bunt in the 10th inning
J.D. Martinez is set to join one of the Mets' minor league affiliates as soon as Friday, and could debut when New York faces the Braves in Atlanta next week
Christian Scott struck out nine batters over four innings in his debut for Triple-A Syracuse