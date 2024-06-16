ICYMI in Mets Land: J.D. Martinez pushes New York to fourth straight win
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
J.D. Martinez hit two homers and drove in three to carry the Mets to their fourth straight win, 5-1, over the Padres
As the red-hot Martinez continues carrying the offense, the club is confident the rest of the lineup will follow suit
Jose Quintana credited catcher Francisco Alvarez for his much-needed successful outing against San Diego
The Sportsnite crew discusses if veterans like Quintana and Martinez can continue helping New York turn things around
Kodai Senga threw another bullpen session on Saturday afternoon and he could face live hitters soon
Down on the farm, the red-hot Ryan Clifford homered again for Double-A Binghamton