ICYMI in Mets Land: J.D. Martinez tantalizingly close; series loss to Giants
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets were dominated by Logan Webb as they lost to the Giants, 5-1, in San Francisco. This is the first time the Mets have lost a series in their last six tries
Luis Severino was perfect for the first four innings, but was done in by an unlucky fifth where he was victimized by bloopers and bleeders
Christian Scott retired the final 18 batters he faced in a masterful performance for Triple-A Syracuse
J.D. Martinez was the DH for Syracuse, and could be two days away from joining the Mets
Francisco Alvarez underwent thumb surgery, and is expected to return in roughly eight weeks
Brett Baty's confidence is carrying him this season after it hindered him in 2023
Syracuse reliever Nate Lavender was placed on the 7-day IL
On The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe discuss the Alvarez situation, Martinez, the Mets' City Connect uniforms, and more