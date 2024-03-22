ICYMI in Mets Land: J.D. Martinez is a Met; Kodai Senga cleared for next steps
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
The Mets are signing J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal worth $12 million, adding a proven masher to the designated hitter spot
Per SNY's Andy Martino, Martinez's deal is significantly deferred, which will reduce the Mets' luxury tax hit in 2024
Signing Martinez was something the Mets had to do to be taken seriously as legitimate contenders
On an emergency version of The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe discussed the Martinez signing and the ramifications
Kodai Senga was cleared by doctors after re-imaging of his shoulder, and the Mets detailed next steps
Brett Baty homered again and Francisco Alvarez drilled a two-run single as the Mets beat the Detroit Tigers
Edwin Diaz pitched on Thursday, appearing in back-to-back games for the first time since returning
We started our countdown of the 10 most impactful New York baseball players for this season
Here's a first look at the Mets' new black jerseys for this season