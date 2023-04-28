ICYMI in Mets Land: Indomitable win over Nationals, Justin Verlander injury update headline Thursday's top storylines

Garrett Stepien
·1 min read
Apr 27, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) runs to home plate after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) runs to home plate after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

- The Mets received contributions up and down the lineup while pulling out what Buck Showalter called a "gutsy" 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals entering a pivotal series with the Atlanta Braves.

- Brett Baty, among the Mets' brightest stars in the triumph against the Nats, discussed his 3-for-3 performance -- which included a home run -- after the game.

- Before the game, Justin Verlander and Carlos Carrasco injury updates surfaced as the Mets look to get their two RHPs back in the rotation.

- With regards to the roster, the Mets made a couple of moves as Adam Ottavino goes on the paternity list and fellow RHP Denyi Reyes gets recalled.

- On Baseball Night in New York, SNY analysts -- Sal Licata, Terry Collins, Andy Martino and John Jastremski -- debated who the face of the sport is in the city -- Pete Alonso or the YankeesAaron Judge.

- On The Mets Pod, SNY co-hosts Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo examined Ronny Mauricio's development as the next steps loom for the top prospect.

- Prior to the Mets' nine-run showing in the win over the Nats, SNY's Danny Abriano broke down New York's offensive power problem and potential solutions.