ICYMI in Mets Land: Indomitable win over Nationals, Justin Verlander injury update headline Thursday's top storylines
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
- The Mets received contributions up and down the lineup while pulling out what Buck Showalter called a "gutsy" 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals entering a pivotal series with the Atlanta Braves.
- Brett Baty, among the Mets' brightest stars in the triumph against the Nats, discussed his 3-for-3 performance -- which included a home run -- after the game.
- Before the game, Justin Verlander and Carlos Carrasco injury updates surfaced as the Mets look to get their two RHPs back in the rotation.
- With regards to the roster, the Mets made a couple of moves as Adam Ottavino goes on the paternity list and fellow RHP Denyi Reyes gets recalled.
- On Baseball Night in New York, SNY analysts -- Sal Licata, Terry Collins, Andy Martino and John Jastremski -- debated who the face of the sport is in the city -- Pete Alonso or the Yankees' Aaron Judge.
- On The Mets Pod, SNY co-hosts Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo examined Ronny Mauricio's development as the next steps loom for the top prospect.
- Prior to the Mets' nine-run showing in the win over the Nats, SNY's Danny Abriano broke down New York's offensive power problem and potential solutions.