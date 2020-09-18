ICYMI in Mets Land: A huge win, a Jacob deGrom update, and the end of Jed Lowrie's stint in Queens

Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith and the Mets celebrate a win in Philadelphia

The Mets were put in an early hole by Seth Lugo on Thursday night but climbed out of it as they won their second-straight game against the Phillies to pull within 1.5 game of a playoff spot.

Before the game, the Mets got a positive update on Jacob deGrom, who left Wednesday's start after just two innings due to a hamstring spasm.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it, and what's on tap for Friday...





WHAT'S ON TAP

The Mets open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m., with coverage on SNY beginning at 6:30.

Steven Matz gets the start for New York, opposed by Max Fried for Atlanta.