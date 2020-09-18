ICYMI in Mets Land: A huge win, a Jacob deGrom update, and the end of Jed Lowrie's stint in Queens

The Mets were put in an early hole by Seth Lugo on Thursday night but climbed out of it as they won their second-straight game against the Phillies to pull within 1.5 game of a playoff spot.
Before the game, the Mets got a positive update on Jacob deGrom, who left Wednesday's start after just two innings due to a hamstring spasm.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it, and what's on tap for Friday...
WHAT'S ON TAP
The Mets open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m., with coverage on SNY beginning at 6:30.
Steven Matz gets the start for New York, opposed by Max Fried for Atlanta.