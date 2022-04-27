ICYMI in Mets Land: History made with win over Cardinals; Jacob deGrom and Robinson Cano buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
After Pete Alonso got hit in the head for a second time this season, the Mets emptied out of the dugout. Following the game, Chris Bassitt sounded off on grip issues
The Mets beat the Cardinals, 3-0, to win their sixth consecutive series to open the season -- the first time they've accomplished that feat in team history
It's time for the Mets to end the Robinson Cano experiment
Following Jacob deGrom's good MRI news, a sports surgeon discussed what could be next
On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, assistant GM Ian Levin joined the show