ICYMI in Mets Land: Gutsy win over Braves; bullpen shakeup
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
The Mets rallied from a 4-0 deficit, got two homers and five RBI from Brandon Nimmo, and held on late to top the Braves, 8-7, on Monday in Atlanta
After the game, Nimmo and DJ Stewart -- whose first hit of the season was a go-ahead two-run homer -- discussed the win
Reed Garrett was the unsung hero in the bullpen after Julio Teheran lasted just 2.2 innings in his Mets debut
New York DFA'd reliever Yohan Ramirez and replaced him with Cole Sulser
The Mets teased their new City Connect uniforms, and hinted that purple is involved