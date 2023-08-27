ICYMI in Mets Land: Frustration boils over as New York drops fourth straight
Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Carlos Carrasco's struggles continued as the Mets dropped their fourth straight game Saturday night
Frustration boiled over in the bottom of the eighth after Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch for the 17th time this season, this one coming in the head/neck area
Down in the minor leagues, the young talent continues to shine at all levels of the farm system
Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio both homered last night for Syracuse and Drew Gilbert and Luisangel Acuna enjoyed a big day down in Double-A
Additionally, top prospect Jett Williams has been red-hot since being promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones