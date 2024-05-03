ICYMI in Mets Land: Francisco Lindor plays hero in walk-off win, Christian Scott set for debut

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

Behind some late-inning heroics from Francisco Lindor, the Mets rallied to take down the Chicago Cubs in the series finale with a walk-off win

Despite coming off the bench and feeling ill, the star shortstop was ready to step up and contribute to his team when called upon

And after nearly going No. 2 at work the night before, Lindor left his mark on the victory

News broke mid-game that top prospect Christian Scott is set to be called up for his MLB debut on Saturday against the Rays

The BBNY crew broke down what to expect from the right-hander, who has been spectacular thus far this season in Syracuse

Left-hander Brooks Raley will not return from the injured list when first eligible this weekend, instead, he’s headed for another MRI on his left elbow

Tylor Megill struck out four across two innings of work in his second rehab start with Double-A Binghamton

Here are 8 reasons to be optimistic and pessimistic about the Mets’ start to the season

Down on the farm, fast-rising prospect Jonah Tong was terrific across five shutout innings in his Brooklyn Cyclones debut