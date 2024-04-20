ICYMI in Mets Land: Francisco Alvarez injures thumb in win over Dodgers; NY unveils City Connect uniforms
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
The Mets scored for runs in the seventh and eighth innings and extended their winning streak to five games with a 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers
NY awaits MRI results for Francisco Alvarez after he left the game early due to a thumb injury
Francisco Lindor looks to stay consistent after hitting his first HR from the left side of the plate
Exclusive: Unveiling the Mets’ full City Connect uniforms, and telling the story behind the designs
Brett Baty still considered day-to-day with tightness in his left hamstring
Michael Tonkin rejoined Mets ahead of Friday’s series opener against Dodgers
What's next for Mets, Calvin Ziegler after Tommy John Surgery
Mets prospect Austin Troesser Ks eight for St. Lucie in 3-1 win