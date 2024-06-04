ICYMI in Mets Land: Francisco Alvarez update; Jeff McNeil buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Jose Iglesias and Luis Torrens had huge hits as the Mets hung on to beat the Nationals, 8-7, in the opener of a three-game series in Washington, D.C.
Mark Vientos stayed hot, getting on base four times via two hits and two walks
After another shaky ninth inning, Carlos Mendoza talked about the bullpen's struggles
Francisco Alvarez won't travel to London with the Mets later this week, but is nearing a return
Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup again on Monday, and is continuing to work through some things
Mets prospect Brandon Sproat is opening eyes with Double-A Binghamton