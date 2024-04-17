ICYMI in Mets Land: Fourth straight series win; David Stearns talks on-field results and more
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets rallied late to top the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1, securing their fourth consecutive series win
Reed Garrett was huge on Tuesday, striking out six in two scoreless innings
Brett Baty left Tuesday's game in the seventh inning due to a tight hamstring. He is not expected to receive imaging, and said after the game that he doesn't think it's much of an issue
Christian Scott spoke with SNY about his evolution as a pitcher and his potential big league debut
Scott struck out seven and Mark Vientos drove in four runs on Tuesday in the Syracuse Mets' win
The Mets gave a potential target date for J.D. Martinez's debut
David Stearns is pleased with the Mets' energy during their recent stretch
On The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe discussed the good on-field vibes and Carlos Mendoza's impact