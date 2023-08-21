ICYMI in Mets Land: Four-game win streak snapped as pitching struggles
Here's what happened Sunday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The Mets saw their four-game win steak come to a close as their pitching staff struggled in a 7-3 loss to the Cardinals
It was another inconsistent outing from Carlos Carrasco, who said after the game that he's had more downs than ups this season, but he's hoping to end the year strong
Outfielder Starling Marte is progressing "slowly, but surely" from his groin strain, according to Buck Showalter, and will meet with doctors on Monday
A number of Mets prospects have been tearing it up down on the farm, including Brett Baty and Jett Williams