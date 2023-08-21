ICYMI in Mets Land: Four-game win streak snapped as pitching struggles

Here's what happened Sunday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

The Mets saw their four-game win steak come to a close as their pitching staff struggled in a 7-3 loss to the Cardinals

It was another inconsistent outing from Carlos Carrasco, who said after the game that he's had more downs than ups this season, but he's hoping to end the year strong

Outfielder Starling Marte is progressing "slowly, but surely" from his groin strain, according to Buck Showalter, and will meet with doctors on Monday