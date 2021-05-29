ICYMI in Mets Land: Following rainout, Noah Syndergaard tweets out injury update

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard spring training 2021

After the Mets were rained out against the Braves on Friday, Noah Syndergaard tweeted that he is "A-OK" despite suffering a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...



- New York was unable to get its game in against the Braves on Friday, and a makeup date for the postponement has not yet been announced.

- Later on Friday, Syndergaard tweeted that he is "A-OK," despite the news he won't throw again for another six weeks.

