ICYMI in Mets Land: Following rainout, Noah Syndergaard tweets out injury update

Corey Hersch
·1 min read
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard spring training 2021

After the Mets were rained out against the Braves on Friday, Noah Syndergaard tweeted that he is "A-OK" despite suffering a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

- New York was unable to get its game in against the Braves on Friday, and a makeup date for the postponement has not yet been announced.

- Later on Friday, Syndergaard tweeted that he is "A-OK," despite the news he won't throw again for another six weeks.

- Joe DeMayo and Jacob Resnick preview July's MLB Draft and give their thoughts on who could be available for the Mets at No. 10.

- Andy Martino answers questions from the Mets Mailbag, including what the biggest position of need will be come the trade deadline.

- Baseball Night in New York discusses if Francisco Lindor can rebound from his tough start to 2021.

- Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez are back for another episode of Shea Anything.

