ICYMI in Mets Land: Five homers drown Braves at Citi Field

Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar celebrate after Mets' win

The Mets have the series finale against the Braves on Sunday with Jacob deGrom on the mound.

Here's what happened in Mets Land Saturday, in case you missed it...

Luis Rojas touched on the Mets' offensive outburst during their win.

Here are the full takeaways from the 13-2 win, including James McCann's big night at the dish.

Francisco Lindor discussed Mets fans booing him, which he says he totally understands.

In the latest Mets Injury Tracker update, Seth Lugo struck out two during his rehab outing on Saturday.

Taijuan Walker returned from the IL to make the start. He went five strong innings.

Does Rojas have a strong case for Manager of the Year in the NL? The crew discusses.