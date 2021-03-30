ICYMI in Mets Land: All eyes on Francisco Lindor as he weighs Mets' offer

New York Mets Francisco Lindor spring training game vs Houston Astros

The Mets are headed to the nation's capital to prepare for Opening Day against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...







All eyes are on Francisco Lindor after SNY's Andy Martino reported the Mets offered the shortstop a $325 million contract over 10 years, to which Lindor countered with $385 million over 12 years.

Amidst talks with Lindor, owner Steve Cohen took fan questions ahead of Opening Day where he revealed the black jerseys will be back for a limited number of games this season.

Here's the full Martino report on the Mets' "last and final" offer to Lindor worth $325 million.

Pete Alonso is joining the NFT game like teammate Taijuan Walker, with the proceeds from the digital art going to minor leaguers.

Cohen is hiring a law firm to look into the Mets' workplace culture.

Brandon Nimmo knows the Mets have a "target on our back" heading into the 2021 season.

Walker had a strong start in the Mets' final spring game of the year.

SNY contributor Anthony McCarron went back in time to break down the Mets' best Opening Day pitching performances.

Dom Smith was mic'd up during the final spring game, and you can understand why his teammates love him so much.

Luis Rojas explains why Robert Gsellman will be making the Opening Day roster for New York.