ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz on track in rehab, Jett Williams undergoes surgery
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Edwin Diaz remains right on track for an IL return after tossing a successful inning during his first rehab appearance
Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea spoke about traveling to London and playing against the first-place Phillies
Keith Hernandez spoke about Alonso's performance this season and the impact of acontract year
Hernandez also talked about the bullpen's struggles lately
Mets top prospect Jett Williams underwent a wrist procedure for an injury that has kept him out since April 21, the typical return timeline is 8-10 weeks
Jeff McNeil is out of the lineup on Saturday, but manager Carlos Mendoza says he is confident the veteran will be ready when the time comes
Francisco Alvarez was supposed to join Triple-A Syracuse this weekend but has returned to Venezuela to tend to a family matter
Mets legend David Wright broke down the team's overall performance and Mark Vientos' improved play
Former Met Daniel Murphy defeated Chase Utley in a home run derby in London
Reliever Adam Ottavino is planning to use his past London Series experience to his advantage
Brett Baty officially rejoined the Mets' active roster as the 27th man for the London Series
Prospect Ryan Clifford settling into groove with Double-A Binghamton