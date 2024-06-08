ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz on track in rehab, Jett Williams undergoes surgery

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

Edwin Diaz remains right on track for an IL return after tossing a successful inning during his first rehab appearance

Keith Hernandez spoke about Alonso's performance this season and the impact of acontract year

Hernandez also talked about the bullpen's struggles lately

Mets top prospect Jett Williams underwent a wrist procedure for an injury that has kept him out since April 21, the typical return timeline is 8-10 weeks

Mets legend David Wright broke down the team's overall performance and Mark Vientos' improved play

Reliever Adam Ottavino is planning to use his past London Series experience to his advantage

Brett Baty officially rejoined the Mets' active roster as the 27th man for the London Series