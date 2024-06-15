ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz back to being lights out
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Apres le deluge, the Mets beat the Padres 2-1 behind a decent outing from Sean Manaea and a J.D. Martinez two-run double to provide all the scoring
Edwin Diaz stole the headlines with a thrilling save (his first since May 6), showing off electric stuff
Brandon Nimmo may have snapped out of a slump he had been grinding through with two hits and a run scored
Joe DeMayo answered questions in a Mets Minor League Mailbag about what David Stearns might do in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft
On The Mets Pod, the question was asked if two-way prospect Nolan McLean can make the majors as a pitcher and a hitter?
Down on the farm, Ryan Clifford, who was struggling for a bit after arriving at Double-A Binghamton, drove in four and crushed a walk-off dinger