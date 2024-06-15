ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz back to being lights out

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

Brandon Nimmo may have snapped out of a slump he had been grinding through with two hits and a run scored

Joe DeMayo answered questions in a Mets Minor League Mailbag about what David Stearns might do in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft

On The Mets Pod, the question was asked if two-way prospect Nolan McLean can make the majors as a pitcher and a hitter?