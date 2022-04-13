ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz dominant in return; injury updates on Taijuan Walker, Trevor May

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taijuan Walker
    Taijuan Walker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trevor May
    Trevor May
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Trevor May delivers pitch road grays in Philadelphia April 2022
Trevor May delivers pitch road grays in Philadelphia April 2022

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories