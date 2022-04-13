ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz dominant in return; injury updates on Taijuan Walker, Trevor May
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
Tylor Megill turned in another scoreless outing while showcasing a high octane fastball and nasty secondary stuff, and the Mets beat the Phillies to snap a two-game skid
Edwin Diaz was lights out in his return from the bereavement list, carving through the Phillies' best hitters to earn the save
The Mets' pitching was dominant, but James McCann was the unsung hero on Tuesday
Taijuan Walker was placed on the 10-day IL due to shoulder bursitis
Trevor May, who has a minor triceps issue, avoided the IL
The Mets' decision to trade Miguel Castro for Joely Rodriguez was curious and could haunt them all season
The Mets announced details for Friday's home opener at Citi Field