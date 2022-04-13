ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz dominant in return; injury updates on Taijuan Walker, Trevor May

Associated Press

Alyssa Nakken was hard at work in the batting cage, just a few steps from the dugout, when suddenly the call came: The San Francisco Giants needed her to coach at first base. A few minutes later, Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot Tuesday night in a 13-2 win over San Diego. Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected.