ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz throws bullpen, Francisco Alvarez catches no-hitter

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

Dedniel Nuñez tossed a scoreless 1.1 innings in the win and was the latest reliever to step up in a bigger role

David Peterson spoke after delivering a strong 6.2-inning performance in the win

Closer Edwin Diaz threw a bullpen session and could be set for a rehab game Thursday

Where is this team trending? That was the question up for discussion on The Mets Pod

After another shaky ninth inning, Carlos Mendoza talked about the bullpen's struggles

Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup for a second straight game, but manager Carlos Mendoza said McNeil is "still our second baseman"