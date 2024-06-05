ICYMI in Mets Land: Edwin Diaz throws bullpen, Francisco Alvarez catches no-hitter
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets tallied 13 hits, including homers from Harrison Bader and Pete Alonso, in a 6-3 win over the Nationals
Dedniel Nuñez tossed a scoreless 1.1 innings in the win and was the latest reliever to step up in a bigger role
David Peterson spoke after delivering a strong 6.2-inning performance in the win
Closer Edwin Diaz threw a bullpen session and could be set for a rehab game Thursday
Where is this team trending? That was the question up for discussion on The Mets Pod
After another shaky ninth inning, Carlos Mendoza talked about the bullpen's struggles
Francisco Alvarez caught a combined no-hitter for High-A Brooklyn
Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup for a second straight game, but manager Carlos Mendoza said McNeil is "still our second baseman"
Mets' two-way prospect Nolan McLean mowed down eight batters at Double-A Binghamton