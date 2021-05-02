ICYMI in Mets Land: 'Donnie Stevenson' is New York's new hitting guru

Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar celebrate win
Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar celebrate win

The Mets finish their series with the Phillies on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Here's what happened on Saturday in case you missed it...

Who is this mysterious new hitting assistant "Donnie Stevenson?" Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto says he was pivotal in Mets' win on Saturday.

Speaking of Conforto, the lefty had a game-winning homer in the top of the ninth to push the Mets past Philly.

Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis are both day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game early with injuries.

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic ended his longest stretch without a triple-double since the Dallas sensation's rookie year in a back-and-forth thriller against Washington's Russell Westbrook, the NBA leader in that all-around category. Another career best was the bigger highlight for Doncic. The 22-year-old's career-high 20th assist fed Dorian Finney-Smith for the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds as Doncic also finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 125-124 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.