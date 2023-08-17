ICYMI in Mets Land: DJ Stewart helps power New York to series win over Pirates

Here's what happened Wednesday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

DJ Stewart homered twice, Pete Alonso added one of his own, and the Mets earned a series win thanks to an 8-3 victory over the Pirates

After the game, Stewart said he's glad to be able to make an impact now that he's recovered from a wrist injury

The Baseball Night in New York crew debates who should start at third base for the Mets in 2024

Drew Gilbert extended his hitting streak to four games thanks to a three-hit performance for Binghamton