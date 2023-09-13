ICYMI: Mets land David Stearns; Yoshinobu Yamamoto buzz

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

The Mets are hiring David Stearns as president of baseball operations, as first reported by SNY's Andy Martino

Here are five huge decisions facing Stearns when he begins his job in early-October

Stearns brings pitching emphasis to Mets, who desperately need it

In the wake of the Stearns hiring, Buck Showalter -- who hasn't yet spoken to Steve Cohen or Billy Eppler about next year -- said he's not thinking about his Mets future

Ronny Mauricio hit his first career homer and Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez also went deep as the Mets topped the Diamondbacks, 7-4

The Cubs are the latest team to send a top executive to watch Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitch