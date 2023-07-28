ICYMI in Mets Land: David Robertson trade overshadows win over Nationals

May 12, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson (30) in action against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what happened Thursday in Mets Land, in case you missed it…

Robertson spoke to reporters after the news broke, saying he wanted to be in New York, but he understood that the team's play this season made it likely he'd be moved

GM Billy Eppler said it was a difficult decision to trade Robertson, though he wouldn't declare the Mets are officially sellers, saying he looks at each potential deal on a case-by-case basis

Robertson's now former teammates weighed in on the trade, with Mark Canha saying the Mets 'should have played better earlier' if they wanted to avoid being in this situation