ICYMI in Mets Land: David Robertson trade overshadows win over Nationals
Here’s what happened Thursday in Mets Land, in case you missed it…
The Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 2-1 on a rainy night at Citi Field, but the big story after the game was David Robertson being traded to the Miami Marlins
Robertson spoke to reporters after the news broke, saying he wanted to be in New York, but he understood that the team's play this season made it likely he'd be moved
GM Billy Eppler said it was a difficult decision to trade Robertson, though he wouldn't declare the Mets are officially sellers, saying he looks at each potential deal on a case-by-case basis
Robertson's now former teammates weighed in on the trade, with Mark Canha saying the Mets 'should have played better earlier' if they wanted to avoid being in this situation
Buck Showalter said that Starling Marte's return from the IL is 'not imminent,' as the outfielder has been dealing with migraines