ICYMI in Mets Land: Darryl Strawberry honored, Francisco Alvarez continues rehab assignment

Here's what happened on Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

-Darryl Strawberry had his No. 18 retired by the club, with the former slugger saying he will "always be a Met"

-In a heartfelt address to the Citi Field crowd, Strawberry thanked his wife and showed a new appreciation towards life after suffering a heart attack in March

-On the field, Mets pitching was hit hard in a 10-5 loss to the Diamondbacks

-As his rehab continues, Francisco Alvarez went hitless but threw out a runner at second base for Double-A Binghamton

-Kodai Senga is still playing "light catch," and there is no timetable for when he could get back to throwing off the mound