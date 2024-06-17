ICYMI in Mets Land: Convincing sweep of Padres; top prospect buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
The Mets beat the San Diego Padres, 11-6, completing a three-game sweep and extending their winning streak to five games
During their resurgence, the Mets have started to click at the plate
Carlos Mendoza had "no doubt" this turnaround was coming
Christian Scott continued to overpower hitters in Triple-A, while Ryan Clifford stayed red-hot in Double-A
Prospect Luke Ritter is making a strong case for a big league opportunity
Kodai Senga is set for another bullpen session on Wednesday, with facing live hitters being the next step