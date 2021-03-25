ICYMI in Mets Land: Clarity on the fifth starter and the plan for Dellin Betances

Joey Lucchesi prepares to deliver a pitch in blue Mets jersey at spring training, close crop

The Mets telegraphed their plans for the final spot in the rotation and gave some clarity on the Dellin Betances situation.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

The Mets sent Jordan Yamamoto to Triple-A Syracuse, making it clear that Joey Lucchesi is on track to be the No. 5 starter >> Read more

Luis Rojas suggested Dellin Betances would make the Mets' roster, but kept all options open >> Read more

Reliever Miguel Castro fired another dominant inning during the Mets' loss to the St. Louis Cardinals >> Read more

How will the battle for the final spots in the bullpen shake out? Read more