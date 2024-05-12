ICYMI in Mets Land: Christian Scott looks sharp in home debut
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
Christian Scott made his Citi Field debut, but the Mets were nearly no-hit in a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves
Facing a dominant Braves lineup, Scott impressed in his home debut
Brandon Nimmo is hopeful to return on Sunday after suffering a right intercostal injury on Saturday
J.D. Martinez broke up the no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning, and he believes he's been putting good swings together
Kodai Senga will throw more bullpen sessions before his next live BP as he works on his mechanics