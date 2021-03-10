ICYMI in Mets Land: A Carlos Carrasco update and Taijuan Walker's debut

Taijuan Walker mid-delivery front-facing during spring training start in 2021 close crop

The Mets used a late five-run rally and near-perfect relief pitching to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-3, on Tuesday.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Edwin Diaz was dominant, Taijuan Walker debuted, and Ronny Mauricio delivered a big hit as the Mets beat the Cardinals >> Read more

Walker felt good after his two-inning outing >> Read more

For now, the Mets will continue to ramp up Carlos Carrasco during live bullpen sessions instead of games >> Read more

The Mets reassigned 19 players from big league camp, including Mauricio, Francisco Alvarez, and Matt Allan >> Read more

Is J.D. Davis the answer? Analyzing the Mets' still-unresolved third base situation >> Read more