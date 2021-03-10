ICYMI in Mets Land: A Carlos Carrasco update and Taijuan Walker's debut
The Mets used a late five-run rally and near-perfect relief pitching to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-3, on Tuesday.
Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Edwin Diaz was dominant, Taijuan Walker debuted, and Ronny Mauricio delivered a big hit as the Mets beat the Cardinals >> Read more
Walker felt good after his two-inning outing >> Read more
For now, the Mets will continue to ramp up Carlos Carrasco during live bullpen sessions instead of games >> Read more
The Mets reassigned 19 players from big league camp, including Mauricio, Francisco Alvarez, and Matt Allan >> Read more
Is J.D. Davis the answer? Analyzing the Mets' still-unresolved third base situation >> Read more