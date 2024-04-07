ICYMI in Mets Land: Bullpen can't hold three-run lead in loss to Reds
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
The Mets held a 5-2 lead after five innings, but a shorthanded bullpen couldn't hold the lead, as the Reds went on to a 9-6 come-from-behind victory
Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza discussed the team's depleted bullpen, as well as a double-steal opportunity that cost the Mets a run
Before the game, Mendoza provided a few injury updates on Tylor Megill, Sean Reid-Foley, and others
Mark Vientos homered in Syracuse's Saturday doubleheader, but Drew Gilbert also exited with an apparent injury