ICYMI in Mets Land: Buck Showalter explains how Mets will handle top prospects in spring training
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
Mets skipper Buck Showalter discussed the challenges of players being away for the World Baseball Classic, but explains prospects like Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos would have gotten opportunities in spring even if the Classic wasn't happening.
Showalter, a guest on the latest episode of The Mets Pod, also discussed NL batting champ Jeff McNeil's approach to the shift being banned starting this season.
Kodai Senga, Eduardo Escobar, Kevin Parada, and Alvarez are among the Mets already working out down in Port St. Lucie.
It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but the Mets want to make sure you're ready for baseball season. Watch their Super Bowl ad here.