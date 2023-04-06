ICYMI in Mets Land: Brewers complete sweep; prospects stay hot in Triple-A
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets erased an early 4-1 deficit (with Pete Alonso homering twice) to take a 6-4 lead, but couldn't hang on as they were swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee
David Peterson struggled badly with his command, walking five and allowing five runs in four-plus innings. He was pulled with one on and none out in the fifth
Francisco Alvarez is joining the team in case Omar Narvaez (calf) lands on the IL
Alvarez homered and Ronny Mauricio went yard twice as the Mets' prospects stayed hot in Triple-A
The Mets got good news on Brett Baty, who is day-to-day with right thumb inflammation
The Mets' home opener, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed Wednesday night and rescheduled for Friday at 1:10 p.m.
Despite the team's 3-4 start, Francisco Lindor believes the Mets have the "it factor"
On a new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor and Joe discussed the early-season ups and downs