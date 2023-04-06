ICYMI in Mets Land: Brewers complete sweep; prospects stay hot in Triple-A

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

The Mets erased an early 4-1 deficit (with Pete Alonso homering twice) to take a 6-4 lead, but couldn't hang on as they were swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee

David Peterson struggled badly with his command, walking five and allowing five runs in four-plus innings. He was pulled with one on and none out in the fifth

Francisco Alvarez is joining the team in case Omar Narvaez (calf) lands on the IL

Alvarez homered and Ronny Mauricio went yard twice as the Mets' prospects stayed hot in Triple-A