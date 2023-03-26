ICYMI in Mets Land: Brett Baty optioned, fifth-starter decision coming 'shortly'
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
The Mets optioned prospects Brett Baty and Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse, with GM Billy Eppler saying Baty has "more development markers" left to reach.
Todd Zeile explains why he's not surprised that both Baty and Vientos will begin the season in Syracuse.
Tylor Megill once again struggled with his command as the Mets and Cardinals played to a tie.
Buck Showalter said that a decision on the team's fifth starter will come "shortly," with Megill and David Peterson being the obvious candidates.
The Mets signed right-hander Dylan Bundy, once one of the game's top pitching prospects, to a minor league deal.
According to a report, veteran Tommy Hunter has been informed that he will make the Mets Opening Day Roster.