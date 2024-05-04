ICYMI in Mets Land: Brett Baty homers twice in series-opening loss, Christian Scott amped up for debut

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

Brett Baty homered twice but the Mets weren't able to overcome an early deficit in their series-opening loss in Tampa Bay

The youngster has struggled at the plate but he discussed tapping into his power potential with his first multi-homer game

Jose Quintana broke down his dreadful start in which he allowed a whopping eight runs across just 2.1 innings of work

Here are 5 things to keep an eye on for the remainder of the series, including Christian Scott's highly-anticipated debut

Upon his arrival to the clubhouse, the top prospect discussed his well-deserved call to the big-leagues and what's next

With the 24-year-old jumping into the starting rotation, struggling veteran Adrian Houser was bumped to the bullpen

Speaking of the bullpen, left-hander Brooks Raley will continue throwing after the inflammation in his left elbow improved

Brandon Sproat struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed just one hit across five innings in Brooklyn