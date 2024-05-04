ICYMI in Mets Land: Brett Baty homers twice in series-opening loss, Christian Scott amped up for debut
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...
Brett Baty homered twice but the Mets weren't able to overcome an early deficit in their series-opening loss in Tampa Bay
The youngster has struggled at the plate but he discussed tapping into his power potential with his first multi-homer game
Jose Quintana broke down his dreadful start in which he allowed a whopping eight runs across just 2.1 innings of work
Here are 5 things to keep an eye on for the remainder of the series, including Christian Scott's highly-anticipated debut
Upon his arrival to the clubhouse, the top prospect discussed his well-deserved call to the big-leagues and what's next
With the 24-year-old jumping into the starting rotation, struggling veteran Adrian Houser was bumped to the bullpen
Speaking of the bullpen, left-hander Brooks Raley will continue throwing after the inflammation in his left elbow improved
Down on the farm, David Peterson tossed three scoreless innings in his second rehab appearance with Low-A St. Lucie
Brandon Sproat struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed just one hit across five innings in Brooklyn
20-year-old outfield prospect Nick Morabito was named the Florida State League Player of the Month for April