ICYMI in Mets Land: Brett Baty delivers in comeback win over Dodgers; Justin Verlander update

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...

The Mets came from behind three different times as they beat the Dodgers, 8-6, in the opener of a three-game series in Los Angeles

Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil had three hits each, and Nimmo made a phenomenal catch in the ninth inning

In his season debut, Brett Baty went 1-for-4 with an RBI single

Before the game, Baty discussed his call-up

Justin Verlander is getting close to a rehab assignment