ICYMI in Mets Land: Brett Baty delivers in comeback win over Dodgers; Justin Verlander update
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
The Mets came from behind three different times as they beat the Dodgers, 8-6, in the opener of a three-game series in Los Angeles
Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil had three hits each, and Nimmo made a phenomenal catch in the ninth inning
In his season debut, Brett Baty went 1-for-4 with an RBI single
Before the game, Baty discussed his call-up
Justin Verlander is getting close to a rehab assignment
Max Scherzer, whose start was pushed back due to soreness, is all set to pitch against the Dodgers on Wednesday