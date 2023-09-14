ICYMI in Mets Land: Brett Baty injured; top prospect buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
Brett Baty left Wednesday's game over the Diamondbacks due to groin soreness, and will have imaging to determine the severity of the issue
Baty's struggles should have Mets ready to reassess third base plan heading into 2024
Joey Lucchesi was dominant as the Mets trounced Arizona, 7-1
Mark Vientos credits growing confidence for his recent power surge
On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe talked David Stearns and gave updates on prospects Ryan Clifford, Drew Gilbert, Luisangel Acuna, Blade Tidwell, and Jett Williams