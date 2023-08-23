ICYMI in Mets Land: Braves even series, Pete Alonso addresses trade report

Here's what happened Tuesday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

The Mets were held to just two runs, both coming on a Daniel Vogelbach home run, in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves

After it was reported that the Brewers and Mets had advanced talks on a Pete Alonso trade, Alonso said he loves being a Met

Edwin Diaz will throw off a mound on Wednesday, while John Curtiss undergoes elbow surgery but is expected to be ready by next season