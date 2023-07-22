ICYMI in Mets Land: Brandon Nimmo, Daniel Vogelbach both homer before rain pauses game against Red Sox

Here’s what happened Friday in Mets Land, in case you missed it…

Friday’s Mets-Red Sox game was suspended due to rain with one out in the bottom of the fourth, and will be resumed Saturday at 2:10 p.m.

Kodai Senga details first Fenway Park experience in rain-shortened outing: “Some people in the clubhouse told me ‘welcome to the big leagues'"

Mark Vientos "confident and ready" for whatever Mets throw his way after being called up

On The Mets Pod, radio voices Keith Raad and Pat McCarthy share stories about working with Howie Rose