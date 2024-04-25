ICYMI in Mets Land: Bounce back win against Giants; J.D. Martinez to debut Friday
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets blew out the Giants, 8-2, as they bounced back to take the series finale in San Francisco and finish their West Coast road trip 3-3
Francisco Lindor broke out in a big way on Wednesday, with four hits -- including two homers
J.D. Martinez drove in two runs in what was expected to be his final rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse
Martinez is set to debut for the Mets on Friday when the team returns home to face the St. Louis Cardinals
With Christian Scott dominating in Syracuse, when is the right time to call him up?