ICYMI in Mets Land: Bats quiet again as Dodgers earn doubleheader sweep; Francisco Alvarez to start rehab assignment

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday in case you missed it...

Tylor Megill was outstanding in Game 1, but the bullpen blew another save, and the Dodgers earned a 5-2 win in extras

Game 2 saw the Mets muster just three hits in a 2-0 loss

Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch in his left index finger while trying to get a bunt down, but X-rays came back negative

As the Mets mull what to do with Pete Alonso as the trade deadline approaches, Andy Martino writes that there's no such thing as a "core" in major league baseball

President of baseball operations David Stearns addressed the Mets' recent struggles and how the team is approaching this year's trade deadline