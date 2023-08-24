ICYMI in Mets Land: Bats held silent as Braves take series, Edwin Diaz 'progressing well'

Here's what happened Wednesday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

The Mets mustered just three hits while Atlanta broke the game open late in a 7-0 win to take two of three from New York

Francisco Lindor expressed his disappointment after the game, saying the Braves "play better than us every single time we play them"

Down in Double-A, Jeremiah Jackson homered once again for the Rumble Ponies

The Mets Pod crew discusses whether or not pitching prospect Mike Vasil should get a call-up to the majors in September