ICYMI in Mets Land: Bats come to life, but Edwin Diaz struggles in loss to Marlins

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday in case you missed it...

The Mets scored nine runs on 15 hits, but Edwin Diaz blew another late lead in a 10-9 loss to the Marlins

Diaz, who allowed four runs on four hits, admitted after the game that his confidence is down

Manager Carlos Mendoza was asked if Diaz could appear in more low-leverage situations to try to get him back on track, saying that's something he'd need to discuss with the coaching staff