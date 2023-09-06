ICYMI in Mets Land: Baby Mets spark rout of Nats; David Stearns buzz

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

All four "baby Mets" were in the lineup together for the first time, and they led a rout of the Nationals in Washington, D.C., with Francisco Alvarez (three-run homer), Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Brett Baty all notching hits

Mauricio just might be good, which would change the Mets' dynamic entering offseason and 2024

Ryan Clifford homered again in Brooklyn, while Jeremiah Jackson racked up three hits for Binghamton