ICYMI in Mets Land: Baby Mets spark rout of Nats; David Stearns buzz
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets are down the road in talks with David Stearns about their president of baseball operations job, with SNY's Andy Martino reporting that Billy Eppler will remain in the front office whether Stearns is hired or not
All four "baby Mets" were in the lineup together for the first time, and they led a rout of the Nationals in Washington, D.C., with Francisco Alvarez (three-run homer), Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Brett Baty all notching hits
Mauricio just might be good, which would change the Mets' dynamic entering offseason and 2024
Carlos Carrasco's season is likely over due to a fractured finger he suffered in the weight room
Ryan Clifford homered again in Brooklyn, while Jeremiah Jackson racked up three hits for Binghamton
On The Mets Pod, Connor and Joe talked Mauricio and the final stretch of the season